Giving The Most Good

Food Bank for the Heartland

https://foodbankheartland.org/

As Nebraskans and Iowans continue to struggle with food insecurity and financial hardship due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many find themselves in the unexpected position of seeking emergency food assistance. A staggering one in four Heartland children is food insecure. The need for meals is more urgent than ever this holiday season. But FBftH is ready to work beside you to make a difference.

WHAT: Food Bank for the Heartland remains committed to providing critical meals for children, families, and seniors in need during this unprecedented time but needs the community’s help. The Food Bank is hosting a drive-up food drive to collect nonperishable staple items. The food drive is part of Omaha’s Shine the Light on Hunger campaign.

To prioritize the health and safety of the community during the pandemic, individuals and families who bring items to donate may stay in their vehicles. Food Bank staff members, board members, and volunteers will direct traffic and unload the food.

WHEN: Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., Omaha, NE 68127, parking lot to the west of the building

MOST NEEDED ITEMS

Macaroni and cheese

Peanut butter

Canned fruits and vegetables

Rice (bags or boxes)

Beans (canned or bags)

Pasta

Pasta Sauce

Pancake mix

Canned tuna, chicken, and other meats

Boxed meals

The Big Give

https://biggarden.org/



This December 1st, Giving Tuesday, December 1st, consider supporting The Big Garden. TBG’s mission is to ensure that everyone in the community continues to have access to fresh garden produce. All donations will help continue to grow food throughout the late fall and winter months.

This year, the pandemic has caused a dramatic increase in food insecurity. The demand at local pantries has increased more than 50%.

The Big Garden has responded to the need this year by investing more heavily in food production than ever before. As of this week, TBH has grown 15,000 pounds of fresh produce in 2020, all of which has been donated to people in need. And we’re not done yet.

For the first time ever, the facility’s growhouse will be employed this November to grow as much emergency food as possible throughout the winter months.

The team is also installing two 14×36 high tunnels on their North-Central Omaha campus in order to extend the growing season.

Here they are planning to grow lettuce, kale, collards, cabbage, cilantro, chives, chard, turnip greens, mustard greens, bok choi, tatsoi, radishes, carrots, and more. The team is also striving to provide a wide variety of culturally appropriate vegetables for immigrant and refugee communities, which are often not available in food pantries.

The Big Garden is partnering with Whispering Roots, Together, and

Catholic Charities home delivery service to distribute the produce. This service provides food to

people who are unable to leave their homes due to Covid exposure or for other reasons.

Saving Grace

https://savinggracefoodrescue.org/

The Reader would love to take a moment to commend and congratulate Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue for a milestone moment. Late last week, the team registered their Five Millionth pound of food saved and served to those who needed it most. This is more than life-changing, it is community changing. Saving Grace has altered how we look at what is possible for food security, managing food costs, and creating opportunities to reduce waste. We are grateful for the efforts, and for the massive impact those efforts have provided to Omaha.