Dana Swope was one of many residents forced to leave an apartment complex in midtown deemed unlivable by the City of Omaha in late January 2022. Reader reporter Chris Bowling sat down with her for Reader Radio in Swope’s former home on the third floor of the Flora apartments at 2577 Jones Street on January 25 to learn about how she ended up paying $700 a month in a cramped studio apartment with mold, no heat and mice.

Unfortunately her story may not be that uncommon as many in Omaha pay too much for poor, substandard living arrangements as the city is short 80,000 affordable housing units.

The outside of the Flora apartments at 2557 Jones Street. Photo taken by Chris Bowling on Jan. 25, 2022.

A sign hangs outside an apartment vacated by the City of Omaha in late January. Photo by Chris Bowling on Jan. 25, 2022.

A notice by the City of Omaha on the outside of the Flora apartments at 2557 Jones Street. Photo taken by Chris Bowling on Jan. 25, 2022.

A toy scythe sits on Dana Swope’s bed inside her studio unit of the Flora Apartments on 2557 Jones Street. Photo taken by Chris Bowling on Jan. 25, 2022.

Art made by Dana Swope’s 9-year-old daughter on the walls of her apartment. Photo taken by Chris Bowling on Jan. 25, 2022.

The only redeeming quality of Dana Swope’s apartment: the view of downtown Omaha. Photo taken at the Flora apartments on 2557 Jones Street by Chris Bowling on Jan. 25, 2022.

Dana Swope inside her apartment at the Flora apartments on 2557 Jones Street. Photo taken by Chris Bowling on Jan. 25, 2022.

