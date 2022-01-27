Dana Swope was one of many residents forced to leave an apartment complex in midtown deemed unlivable by the City of Omaha in late January 2022. Reader reporter Chris Bowling sat down with her for Reader Radio in Swope’s former home on the third floor of the Flora apartments at 2577 Jones Street on January 25 to learn about how she ended up paying $700 a month in a cramped studio apartment with mold, no heat and mice.
Unfortunately her story may not be that uncommon as many in Omaha pay too much for poor, substandard living arrangements as the city is short 80,000 affordable housing units.
Listen to the podcast here:
If you want to donate to organization serving those facing housing stability, we recommend: