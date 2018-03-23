Home
Movieha: Episode 263
Matt talks more about the cult he's developing. Ryan tries to discourage him. They both revel in the glory of Pacific Rim: Uprising. Listen up! more
Kaiju Goo Goo
Surprisingly, this is a better version of a film in which giant robots punch slobbery monsters farted from the ocean's butt crack than the first one, which was directed by a guy who just won an Oscar. more
Mar 23, 2018
Mar 23, 2018
The Best Movies of Our Young Millennium
Mason thought long and hard, weighed the evidence, and chose 10 (and only 10) movies that represent the best of the millennium so far. You'll be surprised, I promise. more
Mar 23, 2018
Movieha: Episode 262
Matt and Ryan talk about Thoroughbreds, which are murdery young women and not actual ponies. Also, we talk about ponies. more
Mar 21, 2018
Taking a Scenic Sociopath
Two entitled young white teenagers, one a sociopath and the other just a spoiled princess, decide to kill one of their stepfathers. It's the good kind of quirky and a mild kind of insightful. more
Mar 16, 2018
