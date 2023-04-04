Among the objects used in Tait’s exhibit, “Also Known As,” is this photo he took of sign he made years ago and then worked into a mixed media finished work.

Artist Brian Tait continues his personal exploration of the impact of separation, loss and disconnection on one’s identity while unraveling the meaning of home, objects and familiarity.



Tait’s exhibit, “Also Known As,’ which opens April 7, from 6-9 p.m. at Ming Toy Gallery in Benson, includes paintings, sculptures and installations embodying destruction and rebirth, all created from found objects and recycled materials.

In the show statement gallery owner Teresa Gleason says the artist “visually and cerebrally investigates the consequences of separation on mental health and wellness, particularly in regard to the erosion of identity and sense of self.”

Ultimately, Brian’s art is focused on discovering the beauty and strength in reopening closed doors, making a home from displacement and relying on creativity to redefine oneself. He seeks to use his work to inspire new ways to move forward, not for a brighter tomorrow, but to cultivate endless potential for us all.”

Viewers who attend the exhibit in April will be able to bid on each work for sale until Friday, April 28, at 3 p.m. At that time, the highest bidders will be able to pay for and take home the work. If any work remains, it will be burned at the closing reception, which is set for April 28 from 7 to 9pm and will include music on the Polecat stage in the alley behind the gallery.

Brian Tait’s solo exhibit, “Also Known As,” opens Benson First Friday, April 7, April 6-9 p.m. at Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple St. The gallery is open Wednesday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and + appointment. Call or text 402.681.1901.