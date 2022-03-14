In the halls of the Omaha Street School’s stone building near the corner of N. 45th and Wirt streets in North Omaha, about 30 high schoolers start their morning with breakfast before heading to classes. Here, students who struggled in a traditional high school setting get a second shot at earning their high school diploma.



Story by Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member.

Published in El Perico and The Reader.

Two-for-One Special: Pi & Einstein

An Omaha City Council proposal would take away decision-making powers from the city health director in an epidemic, around 300 dead snow geese are discovered near Falls City, and a bill that would let Nebraskans carry a concealed weapon without getting a state permit, going through a criminal background check, or passing a course on gun safety moves forward — but not without drama and emotion, according to the Nebraska Examiner.

An Omaha City Council proposal would take away decision-making powers from the city health director in an epidemic, following the controversy surrounding Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse’s mask mandate during the Omicron surge.

COVID-19 numbers are declining — but underserved community members’ need for basic necessities is not.

5.9% of Douglas County residents are partially vaccinated.

Reporter Leo Adam Biga sits down with JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation’s new executive director.

Flatwater Free Press takes a deep dive into incarceration in North O — where a number of neighborhoods have some of the highest rates of incarceration in the U.S.

North O, southern Sarpy County, La Vista, and South Sioux City will get millions of dollars from the federal government to fund projects and programs.

Here’s helpful info from the Omaha World-Herald ahead of the elections in Douglas and Sarpy counties.

A bill that would let Nebraskans carry a concealed weapon without getting a state permit, going through a criminal background check, or passing a course on gun safety moves forward — but not without drama and emotion, writes the Nebraska Examiner‘s Paul Hammel, who reports one senator stormed out of the chamber and another said not getting personal during debates had “gone to hell.”

Albion, population 1,699, is thriving, from a bustling child care center, to fairgrounds and an arena, according to Matthew Hansen’s Flatwater Free Press deep dive.

Around 300 dead snow geese are discovered near Falls City. Nebraska Game and Parks officials are looking into it. According to the Associated Press, if those who killed the birds didn’t have the mandatory hunting permits or stamps, they could incur misdemeanor charges and fines.

CNN quotes Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, in a story about Democrats’ midterm messaging.

Flatwater Free Press‘ Yanqi Xu goes on Riverside Chats to discuss her story about how “a strange small-town fight over tires has devolved into something resembling a bitter battle over democracy itself.”

Heartland of America and

Saddle Creek Redevelopments

Heartland of America Park: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote Tuesday on a series of items to redevelop the Heartland of America Park near 8th and Douglas streets. This is a part of the Riverfront Revitalization Project.

The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote Tuesday on a series of items to redevelop the Heartland of America Park near 8th and Douglas streets. This is a part of the Riverfront Revitalization Project. CIP Saddle Creek: The City Council will also consider a preliminary plat for CIP Saddle Creek, a 4.54-acre site northwest of Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. The site would be divided into three lots for residential and commercial use.

The City Council will also consider a preliminary plat for CIP Saddle Creek, a 4.54-acre site northwest of Saddle Creek Road and Pacific Street. The site would be divided into three lots for residential and commercial use. Catalytic Converter Thefts: An ordinance to counter rising catalytic converter thefts is on the City Council agenda. The vote was postponed last week for minor adjustments, and the public hearing was held March 1.

An ordinance to counter rising catalytic converter thefts is on the City Council agenda. The vote was postponed last week for minor adjustments, and the public hearing was held March 1. County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will not hold its regular meeting this week, but the Child and Youth Services Committee will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. to discuss absenteeism and resources for families.

Every week, Anton Johnson picks noteworthy agenda items from the Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners. See the full City Council agenda for Tuesday, March 15, and tune in here to the Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The Board of Commissioners will resume on Tuesday, March 22, at 9 a.m.

