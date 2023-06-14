Taste of Africa 2023

June 17

Steppe Center

Free to attend

All are welcome to attend Taste of Africa on June 17 at The Steppe Center, an exciting and relatively new venue in La Vista.

The nine-hour, family-friendly indoor and outdoor event will feature authentic African and Afro-Caribbean cuisine vendors, drinks available for purchase, and music that highlight Omaha’s rich African heritage and culture.

To amplify the senses, The Steppe Center will host live dancing and drumming performances by African and Afro-Caribbean talent.

Taste of Africa is free to attend and takes place from 12-9 p.m.

— Matt Casas