Omaha Freedom Festival

Malcolm X Memorial Foundation

June 17

Daytime: Free to attend | Concert: $50-$100

Visit the Juneteenth-inspired Omaha Freedom Festival at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation on June 17.

Juneteenth, created in 1865, honors the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. For context, the city of Omaha was established just 11 years prior.

In the spirit of this holiday, OFF celebrates the history and culture of North Omaha while spotlighting local actionable resources for social and business needs.

The event runs from noon to midnight, with the concert starting at 5 p.m. Day-time activities are free to attend, and tickets for the concert cost $50-$100.

— Matt Casas