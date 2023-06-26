“Footloose”

June 29-30, July 2

UNO Weber Building and Gene Leahy Mall Pavilion

Want to cut loose? UNO Summer Musical Theatre Academy is soon to kick off its second season.

Theater-goers can kick off their Sunday shoes, so to speak, by attending inspired productions of “Footloose” across three dates and two stages.

50 high school performers and technicians from 16 local schools embarked on a tuition-free month-long intensive workshop to bring you the shows on June 29-30 in the UNO Weber Fine Arts Building Theatre, followed by the July 2 performance at the Gene Leahy Mall Pavilion.

All performances are free to attend.

— Matt Casas