Veg.Edible

One of Omaha’s favorite vegan caterers finally has her hands on a brick and mortar lease, but needs your help securing the funding. Veg.Edible offers vegan, gluten free, and fully delicious meals for conscious eaters in Omaha, and is hosting a GoFundMe to make these meals even more accessible. The location is still under wraps until the deal is done, but for meals this hearty, a herbivore will travel.

Rooted Table

Future residents of Countryside Village, Rooted Table have announced that their opening is near. The plant-based pair are hosting educational content on their Facebook page for anyone flirting with a meat-free future, or who simply want to add more nutrients to their daily diet. While we still have two months to wait before taking a seat at Rooted Table, tasting events and updates are posted often.

Clean Slate and Craft Kombucha

Fermented Felon is teaming up with Clean Slate Cafe at 1233 Millwork Ave for a Plant Based Dinner and Kombucha pairing event. Two seatings will be offered for this five-course affair, a 5:30pm and a 7:30pm. Grab your tickets ($85 a head) before the July 15th event Here.