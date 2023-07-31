Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Palermo Removal: The Omaha City Council will vote on a resolution to remove Councilmember Vinny Palermo from his seat after missing three months of meetings. Palermo and three others have been in jail awaiting trial on fraud charges since April.
- Diggs Apartments: The City Council will vote on a $4.1 million tax increment financing redevelopment plan for a new apartment complex at 31st and Marcy streets. The vote was previously laid over because of concerns about parking, as the developers are planning for 147 parking spaces — just over half of what would typically be required. The planning department waived the requirement because of the development’s proximity to the proposed streetcar route.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet Tuesday to discuss property tax assessments.
See the full Douglas County Board and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Aug. 1, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.