Marco’s Pizza

The Papillion location of Marco’s Pizza is reopening to the public. The shop will occupy the bay that formerly housed Family Video. The new location hopes to be opened by the end of September, and positions are being filled immediately. To apply, visit the Marco’s Pizza location on Galvin in Bellevue. Welcome back to Papillion, Marco’s!

Omaha’s Greek Festival

Omaha’s Greek Festival is heading our way. This weekend, enjoy authentic Greek foods, music, and traditions taking place at Saint John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Students and children 12 and under are free, and $5 covers one day of adult admission to the three day event. Visit Home – Omaha’s Original Greek Festival (greekfestomaha.com) for menu, itinerary, and tour schedule. Opa!

AppleJack Festival

This year’s event will take place at Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City over two weekends. Starting Saturday, September 16th, enjoy U-pick Apples, Caramel Apples & Fresh Apple Pie, Apple Donuts, Apple Cider & Apple Cider Slushies, Wine & Hard Cider Tasting, Love the Locals Maker’s Market, Living History at Arbor Lodge, Antique Apple Tasting at Tree Adventure, and Taste of AppleJack All Things Apple Contest. Tickets are not required for admission to the event, only to specific event features. Learn more Here