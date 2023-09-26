Valery Killscrow Copeland, “Fancy Shawl Regalia,” 2021, fabric, Czech seed beads, elk hide, Collection of the Artist. Photo: Cynthia Killscrow Copeland.

A few years ago, the Nebraska Arts Council recognized that it was not adequately representing the work of the many folk and traditional artists across the state whose work was rooted in the everyday experience of community. One of the results of its new support initiative is “Nebraska Folk and Traditional Artists: A Sampling,” an exhibition at the Fred Simon Gallery showcasing 10 artists, opening with a reception on September 28.

The exhibition touches on a wide spectrum of media and talents springing from folk traditions. Included in the exhibition are works by Cody boot-maker Kyle Rosefeld, Omaha nail artist Imagine Uhlenbrock, McCook Scherenschnitte (paper-cutting) artist Vera Ingrid Hanson, Lincoln beadwork artist Valery Killscrow Copeland and Czech fiber artist Kim Znamenacek from Wilber, among others.

“Nebraska Folk and Traditional Artists: A Sampling” opens at the Fred Simon Gallery, 1004 Farnam Street, with an opening reception on September 28 from 5-7pm; the show runs through November 29. The building is open Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm; optional appointments may be booked through https://fred-simon-gallery.mailchimpsites.com/book-online.